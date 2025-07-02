Aditya Roy Kapur Admits He's In A Relationship (With A Twist)

Aditya Roy Kapur, who's busy promoting Metro In Dino... with Sara Ali Khan across several cities in India, admitted that he's in a relationship. But, there's a twist in it. When the audience cheered for him, he said he's in a relationship with the film he's currently promoting.

What's Happening

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan attended a promotional event for the film Metro In Dino in Mumbai recently.

In the film, Aditya's character is called "commitment phobic manchild".

Responding to a journalist's query, Aditya said, "Right now I am in a relationship." Before he could complete his sentence, fans hooted for him.

Then he added, "...With Metro In Dino. Please watch. After that we will chat."

Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday's Break Up

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have never confirmed their break up rumours till date. Last year, reports were rife that the two parted ways after Ananya Panday shared a cryptic note on Instagram.

"They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on, of course, there's hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely," a close friend of the former couple confirmed to Bombay Times.

In A Nutshell

Aditya Roy Kapur said he's in a relationship at a promotional event in Mumbai. But before the audience could draw any conjecture, Aditya added a playful pun to his statement.