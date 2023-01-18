Anil Kapoor's Birthday Message For His Manager Jalal Mortezai Is Winning Hearts

Anil Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor has shared an adorable birthday message for his business manager Jalal Mortezai on Instagram. Sharing an image in which the two are looking sharp in suits, Anil Kapoor said, “Happy Birthday to the chief of my tribe. The one who is always pushing me to do my best and always giving his best. Jalal Mortezai, I am grateful every day to have you in my life and my team. Wishing us many more trips together and memories. Let's keep working hard and playing harder!” Fans have replied to the post with heart emojis. Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Rohan Shrestha also wished Jalal Mortezai in the comments section.

Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor also shared a photo of Jalal Mortezai with his family to mark the special day. Along with the pic, she wrote, “Happy happy birthday, Jalal. Wishing you immense joy, laughter and love on your special day. It was a blessed day that you came into our lives. Wishing you every happiness your heart can hold.” Jalal Mortezai replied to the post saying, “Love you, ma'am.”

Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor has also written a note for her “brother” Jalal Mortezai on Instagram Stories. Resharing her father's post, Rhea wrote, “Happy birthday to my brother, Jalal Mortezai. Love you too much.”

Sonam Kapoor has picked a candid moment featuring her father Anil Kapoor and the birthday boy to mark the day. Her birthday wish read, “Happy birthday, Jalal. Wishing you a very happy year with lots of coffee and sneakers.”

Recently, Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday with his family in Mumbai. He shared pictures from the birthday bash on Instagram and wrote,"Cheers to another year around the sun with my life Sunita Kapoor. Thank you all for the love, warmth and wishes! Truly overwhelmed”.

On Anil Kapoor's birthday, his daughter, actress Sonam Kapoor shared an image of her father with Vayu (Sonam and Anand Ahuja's son). In the caption, she said, "Happy happy birthday to the best dad in the whole world. I love you . You're the greatest and the best. Everything you do you do for us, everyone should be this blessed. Love you, Daddy. So proud to be your daughter."





On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. He will appear next in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.