Pics: Inside Anil Kapoor's 66th Birthday Bash With Boney, Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya, Farah Khan And Others

Anil Kapoor and his family pictured at his residence in Mumbai.

Anil Kapoor, 66, celebrated his birthday with family and close friends on Saturday (December 24) at his residence in Mumbai. The veteran actor looked dashing in an all-black ensemble. He happily posed for the shutterbugs and also cut the cakes with them. The Kapoor sisters, Anshula, Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya, put their best fashion foot forward to attend the bash. Anshula opted for a red printed maxi gown, Janhvi looked gorgeous in a silver short dress, while Khushi and Shanaya slipped into yellow and white bodycon outfits, respectively. Anil Kapoor's son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was also spotted at the bash in a black-grey outfit. However, his daughter Sonam Kapoor didn't pose for the camera. Anil Kapoor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, arrived in an all-black kurta set. She posed with her sons Anil and Sanjay Kapoor and daughter-in-law Maheep Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor happily posed for the cameras.

Anil Kapoor cutting his birthday cakes.

Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor.

Anil, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor with their mom, Nirmal Kapoor.

Sanjay, Maheep, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor.

Boney Kapoor was pictured with daughter Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, at the bash. Anil Kapoor's nephew Mohit Marwah arrived with his wife Antara Motiwala.

Boney Kapoor posed with Shikhar Pahariya.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Mohit Marwah-Antara Motiwala.

Apart from family, friends such as veteran director David Dhawan with his wife Laali Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan and Bhumi Pednekar were pictured at the birthday bash.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo. Next, he will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Siddharth Anand's Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.