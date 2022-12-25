Janhvi Kapoor And Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Exit Anil Kapoor's Birthday Bash Together. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor, who is now rumoured to be dating her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, was spotted leaving Anil Kapoor's birthday bash with him. On Saturday, the actress attended her uncle's 66th birthday with her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi. The actress, who arrived alone at the party, left with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar. Not just this, Boney Kapoor also posed with Shikhar with his arm on his shoulder. For the party, Janhvi opted for a one-shoulder, short silver dress, while her father looked dashing in a violet kurta-pyjama set. Shikhar was seen in a black shirt paired with blue denim.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were in a relationship a few years ago. However, they parted ways, and then the actress was rumoured to be dating Orhan Awatramani, but she didn't confirm the news. Now, Janhvi and Shikhar are often spotted together at various events. He recently joined the actress at a store launch in Delhi.

For those who don't know, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor had a great year as both her films GoodLuck Jerry and Mili were well received by the audience. Also, she received immense applause for her performances in both films. Next, she will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, where she will be playing the role of a cricketer. The movies will release next year, but the makers are yet to announce the release dates.