Post Red Carpet Drill Hilariously Summed Up By Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

For Janhvi Kapoor, the “real good part is when she's in bed with a bucket of ice cream.” We bet you can totally relate to it. The actress, on Friday, shared a reel and it's actually her take on the ‘can we skip to the good part' trend. But instead of the usual transition, where one moves to a picturesque location, Janhvi Kapoor preferred the snugness of her bed. Janhvi starts the reel in a black off-shoulder faux leather column gown. She looks gorgeous in the bodycon piece. She then quickly transitions to a comfier look – a night suit, which she paired with a shawl, neon green socks and flip-flops. Sharing the clip, Janhvi Kapoor captioned it, “The real good part is when I'm in bed with a bucket of ice cream though” and added a smiling face with tear emoji to add a dash of humour.

See the post here:





Janhvi Kapoor was stunning as ever in an off-shoulder gown at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. See surreal pictures of the actress here:

Earlier this week, Janhvi Kapoor trended big time on social media after she made a red carpet appearance with Orhan Awatramani at an awards show. Janhvi was gorgeous as ever in a neon green outfit designed by Amit Aggarwal.

Janhvi Kapoor's last project was the survival thriller Mili. It has been produced by her dad Boney Kapoor. The actress is also known for her performances in movies like Dhadak, Ghost Stories, Roohi, GoodLuck Jerry and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Next, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Dostana 2, Bawaal, in which she will co-star with Varun Dhawan, and Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.