Janhvi Kapoor's Maldives Diaries Keep Getting Better And Better. See New Pics

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is having the time of her life in the Maldives, and her vacation album is getting better with every new post. On Sunday, the actress shared new pictures of herself sunbathing on the island. In the images, the actress looks beautiful in blue swimwear paired with a denim skirt and a bead necklace. The actress has left her hair loose and is sporting a no-makeup look. In the first image, she is posing for the camera with a coconut in her hand, while in the other two images, she is showing off her toned body.

Sharing the post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "on an island in the sun," followed by a sun emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani commented, "Hello," and in another thread, he wrote, "I'm on an island, even when we're close."

Here have a look:

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor dropped many pictures with a stunning moonlight view. In the images, the actress looks pretty in a white cutout dress and has accessorized her look with blue hoop earrings. In the caption, she wrote, "meet me in the pale moonlight." Soon after she shared the post, her sister Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Prettiest," followed by a heart emoticon. Check out the post below:



Janhvi Kapoor shared pictures in neon green swimwear and captioned it as "Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean." Check out the post below:

Soon after Janhvi Kapoor checked in the Maldives, she shared these images:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili. Next, she will be seen in Bawaal and Mr and Mrs Mahi.