Moonlit Maldives Through The Eyes Of Janhvi Kapoor. See What She Posted

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor is living her best life in the Maldives. The actress, on Saturday morning, shared a new set of photos from her time in the island nation. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen sitting pretty in a white ensemble. She also shared a moonlit picture of the stunning view. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post: "Meet me in the pale moonlight." Before this, the actress had shared photos of herself from the beach. She was seen chilling on a hammock in another shot that she posted on Instagram previously. Janhvi Kapoor checked into the island nation earlier this week and pictures from her stay there keep getting better and better.

See the photos shared by Janhvi Kapoor:

Janhvi Kapoor checked into the island nation earlier this week and she has been sharing pictures from her time there actively. She captioned this post: "Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean."

Here's another post from Janhvi Kapoor's Maldives diaries:

Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of late superstar Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, made her big Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter.

In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the thriller Mili. She is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2, Bawaal and Mr And Mrs Mahi.