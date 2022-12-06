Janhvi Kapoor Is 'Walking Into The Christmas Season' Like This. Rumoured Boyfriend Orhan Awatramani Reacts

Janhvi Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor has treated her Insta family to her stunning pictures, and we can't take our eyes off. However, it seems her rumoured boyfriend Orhan Awatramani also can't keep calm. In the images, Janhvi looks pretty in a white bodycon dress with a matching overcoat. She has styled her hair into a sleek ponytail and is walking in style. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Walking into (Christmas tree emoticon) szn (season) like (angel emoticon). Soon after she shared the post, her relatives flooded the comment section, but Orhan's comment grabbed our attention. He wrote, "Walk over to my house," followed by a crying emoticon.

Janhvi Kapoor's cousin Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Looking hot jaanu," followed by heart emotions. Her uncle and aunt Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor also dropped adorable comments.

Well, it's not the first time he has reacted to Janhvi Kapoor's post.

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor attended an event in Dubai and shared many stunning pictures on her Instagram, offering glimpses of her look. In the images, she can be seen in an off-white ensemble with her hair styled into a neat bun. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "Thank you for such a fun night Dubai!" Soon after she shared the post, Orhan commented, "Ya allah," followed by hot face and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor had a successful year as her films GoodLuck Jerry and Mili were received well by the audience. Next year, the actress will be seen in Bawaal and Mr & Mrs Mahi.