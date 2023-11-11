Janhvi Kapoor Is Very 'Excited' About This Look. Here's Why

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (Courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

All Janhvi Kapoor fans out there, drop everything and rush straight to her Instagram timeline. The actress has shared a series of stunning pictures of herself and she is very excited about it. Wondering why? Well, it's because she did her own makeup. How was it? Absolutely glamourous. In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen wearing a nude makeup look with dramatic eyes. She carried the effortless glam with a gorgeous deep purple saree by designer Arpita Mehta. Sharing the picture, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “Very excited about this look because I did my own makeup.” Soon, the comments section started buzzing with compliments. Janhvi's BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was among the first ones to react. He wrote, “Garam Masala,” and ended with a fire emoticon. Fashion designer Arpita Mehta wrote, “Love”.

Janhvi Kapoor picked the stunning saree to attend a Diwali bash. The actress was captured arriving for the party with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Several videos and pictures on the internet show Shikhar driving the car with Janhvi sitting next to him. In one of the videos, the two can be seen engrossed in a conversation.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often in the headlines over their relationship status and are often together spotted at restaurants, pubs and airports. While they haven't made their relationship official, a recent social media exchange between Janhvi and Shikhar almost gave it away.

It began when Orhan Awatramani shared a video from a fun party on Instagram. The guest list included Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar and Shikhar among others. In the clip, they all were seen dancing their heart out. Janhvi, who was missing in the clip, dropped a comment. The actress said, “Shiku [Shikhar Pahariya]” and ended with a heart-eye emoji. This is not all. Janhvi Kapoor dropped a message (now deleted) under Shikhar's comment. She asked, “Shikhar Pahariya, who is this pink girl?” FYI: In the clip, Shikhar was seen dancing with a girl in a pink dress. Soon after this Orry jumped in and warned the “pink girl” Tasheen Rahimtoola to “run.” Then came Shikhar Pahariya's ‘awe'dorable reply (now deleted). Shikhar said, “Janhvi Kapoor, I am all yours.”

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.