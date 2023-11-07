Inside Khushi Kapoor's Birthday Bash With Janhvi-Arjun Kapoor And Others (Don't Miss The Captions)

Images shared by Orry. (Courtesy: orry1)

After treating fans to some fabulous inside pics from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday party, Orhan Awatramani is now back with some stunning inside pics from his BFF Khushi Kapoor's birthday bash. The pictures obviously feature Khushi's siblings Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. The party was also attended by Khushi Kapoor's The Archies co-star Vendang Raina. Janhvi Kapoor's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya can also be spotted posing with Orhan. The highlight of the images are undoutedly the hilarious captions given by Orry. Lets take a look at some of them.

Orhan Awatramani (also known as Orry) shared a video of the birthday girl Khushi Kapoor cutting the cake. Khushi looked lovely in a white dress. The caption below the image read, "Dear Khushi Kapoor, always remember and never forget. You are limited edition with unlimited potential. Love always, Orry." See the picture below:

Pictures featuring Janhvi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor were also shared by Orry. For Janvi, who slayed in red, Orry wrote, "Dear Janhvi Kapoor, I went for a checkup. The doctor said I am lacking vitamin U." He had something equally sweet to say about Anshula as he wrote, "If you were a vegetable, you would be a cutecumbe."

The caption below Arjun Kapoor's picture read, "Good friends are like stars. You don't always see them, but you know they are always there."

The other usual suspects at the party were Vedang and Shikhar. Sharing a picture with Vedang, Orry wrote, "He's a warrior not a worrier." For Shikhar Pahariya, Orry wrote, "You are my favourite b**** to b**** about other b******."

Khushi Kapoor, who celebrated her 23rd birthday on November 5th, is all set for her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.