ICYMI: Pics From Nysa Devgan's Thanksgiving Party With Orhan Awatramani And Friends

Nysa Devgan with Orhan Awatramani. (courtesy: orry1)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry are best of friends. The duo are often spotted spending fun time together, either travelling or partying with their other close friends. Now, once again, Nysaa has made an appearance on Orhan's social media post. Reason? A thanksgiving dinner. Well, it was a grand affair. From an elaborate spread to amazing music, the party was all things fun. Orhan has shared a bunch of pictures on social media featuring Nysa, among others including Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff. All of them can be seen having a blast. The post also showcased a separate picture where Nysa aced a red cardigan with matching earmuffs, posing with Orhan on her side. “The only attitude is gratitude,” Orhan captioned the post.

Nysa commented on the post by saying, “Gratitude for you,” with smiling emojis with three hearts. Orhan's rumoured girlfriend actress Janhvi Kapoor said, “Miss you, baby.” Her sister Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Miss you my favourite icon.” Actress Bhumi Pednekar stated, “Cutie,” with a red heart emoji. Her sister Samiksha Pednekar mentioned, “Here's to gratitude baby.”

Orhan Awatramani and Nysa share a great bond and it's visible in their pictures together. In July, the two went on a vacation to Europe. They were also accompanied by a common friend Vedant Mahajan. However, on their trip to Amsterdam, they met Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who were busy shooting for their film Bawaal. Orhan wrote, “When you feel so tired but you can't sleep.”

Janhvi Kapoor also shared a photo dump showing Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani and other friends chilling together and enjoying a wholesome meal. She simply captioned the post as, “amstagram.”

Now, take a look at some pictures from their trip to Spain. Nysa Devgan can be seen spending quality time with her friends Orhan Awatramani and Vedant Mahajan. “In Spain w/o the S,” wrote Orhan.

When Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani and Vedant Mahajan were in London, they visited the Victoria and Albert Museum. In the pictures, Nysa rocked a stunning pink dress, while Orhan dazzled in a peppy pink pantsuit set. Vedant pulled off a black formal pantsuit.

Meanwhile, Nysa Devgan is currently studying International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.