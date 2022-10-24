Diwali 2022: Kajol And Ajay Devgn's Festivities With Nysa, Yug And The Mukerjis

Kajol with family. (courtesy: tanishaamukerji)

We got a glimpse of Kajol and Ajay Devgn's Diwali festivities through Tanishaa Mukerji's Instagram post. The actress shared a reel from the celebrations last night and it features Tanishaa along with mom Tanuja, sister Kajol, brother-in-law Ajay Devgn, cousins Sharbani and Rani Mukerji. It also features her niece Nysa and nephew Yug. Tanishaa added the song Aashiyan from the 2012 film Barfi! and she captioned the post: "Last night was all about Family! That's all I want for my Diwali and I got it. Blessed." Sharing another set of pictures with sister Kajol, she wrote: "We are all just different shades of red! As similar and as different as can be but always red. That's our love for each other. Love you baby Kajol, happy Diwali."

Tanishaa shared this video from the festivities:

Here's another post she shared.

Ajay Devgn shared this video from the puja at the office. Take a look.

Meanwhile, Kajol shared this post on Diwali and she wrote: "What we see depends mainly on what we are looking for... so what do you see when you look at me? Tell me! Happy Diwali."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn met on the sets of Hulchul and later got married in the year 1999. They have worked together in several films such as Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha. The couple welcomed their daughter Nysa in 2003 and their son Yug was born in 2010. The couple were last seen together in the 2020 period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, also starring Saif Ali Khan. Ajay won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film this year.

Ajay Devgn has an interesting line-up of films. The second installment of the blockbuster crime drama Drishyam is slated to release later this year. Drishyam 3 will once again feature Ajay Devgn alongside Shriya Saran and Tabu. Additionally, Ajay will share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in Thank God. He was last seen in Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh.