Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Holidays In Spain With Her Friends. See Pics

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actor couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, is currently on vacation with her friends in Spain. Nysa's friend Orhan Awatramani shared several pictures on his Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with her friends. In one of the images from Casa Batllo, a building in Barcelona, Spain, Nysa looks pretty in a white top with dramatic sleeves paired with a beige coloured skirt. She has left her hair loose and is busy chatting with her friends. In another picture, she has wrapped her arms around her friend and is happily posing for the camera.

Sharing the post, Nysa Devgan's friend Orhan captioned it as, "in Spain w/o the S". Soon after, their friends flooded the comment section. Nysa Devgan also dropped a comment, she wrote, "no s cuz no saving". Actress Banita Sandhu dropped a laughing emoticon, Singer Kanika Kapoor wrote, "BB suits u," and Jaaved Jaffrey's daughter, Alaviaa Jaaferi, wrote, "I don't understand this balenciaga obsession".

Earlier, Nysa Devgan was in Amsterdam, where she met with actress Janhvi Kapoor. The Roohi actress shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. In one of the images, Janhvi, Nysa, and her friends can be seen enjoying a meal. Sharing the post, Janhvi captioned it as "#amstagram."

A few weeks ago, Nysa Devgan was in London with her family - parents Ajay Devgan and Kajol, brother Yug and cousin Daanish Gandhi. She was joined by her friends, including Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa and they partied together with their other friends in London. Here, have a look at the pictures shared by Nysa's friend on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Nysa Devgan is studying International Hospitality at the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.