Nysa Devgan Parties With Arjun Rampal's Daughter Mahikaa And Other Friends In London. See Pics

Nysa Devgan with Mahikaa Rampal. (courtesy: orry1)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan has been in the news ever since she walked for ace designer Manish Malhotra. Every now and then, her pictures create a heavy buzz on the internet, as and when her friends or family share her photos. Speaking of which, recently, her friend shared several images on his Instagram handle in which she can be seen partying with Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal in London. In the pictures, Nysa Devgan poses for the camera in a white crop top paired with blue jeans. Keeping her makeup natural, she left her hair open. On the other hand, Mahikaa looked pretty in a black dress.

Here have a look:

On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor also shared a picture with Nysa Devgan twinning in red outfits from her trip to Amsterdam. Check out the post below:

A few days ago, Nysa Devgan jetted off to London with her mother, Kajol and younger brother Yug. The trio posed for the shutterbugs at the airport before entering the premises. Her cousin Daanish Gandhi shared an adorable picture on his Instagram handle in which the brother-sister duo can be seen enjoying their time sitting under a tree at Hyde Park in London.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgan was asked about his daughter Nysa's Bollywood debut. He said, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now."

Nysa Devgan is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.