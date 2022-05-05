Ajay Devgn's Daughter Nysa Attends Dua Lipa's Concert In London With Friends

Nysa Devgan with friends (courtesy: orry1)

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan is having the time of her life in London with her friends. Nysa has been grabbing all the attention ever since she walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra. Recently, her friend Orhan Awatramani shared several pictures on his Instagram handle, enjoying international singer Dua Lipa's concert. Yes, the star kid jetted off to London to attend the music concert with her gang. In the photos, Nysa looks stunning in a black top paired with matching fitted pants.

Sharing the post, Nysa Devgan's friend captioned it as "Let's end it like we should.. & .. say we're good". Soon after he shared the pictures, his industry friends and followers flooded the comment section. Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Omg Orhan has posted," while Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, "Obsessed".

Here have a look:

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education. A few days ago, she was pictured partying with Arjun Rampal's elder daughter Mahikaa Rampal.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn, in an interview with Film Companion, was asked about Nysa's plan to join the film industry. He said, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad, she is studying right now."

On Nysa's birthday, Ajay Devgn had dropped an adorable post and wrote, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you"

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Runway 34, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. Next, he will be seen in Maidaan, Thank God and Drishyam 2.