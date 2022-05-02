Nysa Devgan And Arjun Rampal's Daughter Mahikaa Look Stunning In These Party Pictures

Nysa and Mahikaa party together. (courtesy: orry1)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is a party girl, and her recent pictures shared by a friend stand as proof. Ever since Nysa walked for ace designed Manish Malhotra's fashion show at FDCIX Lakme Fashion Week Show, the star-kid is in constant limelight. Every now and then, her party pictures go viral on the internet, leaving everyone in awe. Recently, her friend Orhan Awatramani shared several photos on his Instagram handle, wherein she can be seen partying with Arjun Rampal's elder daughter Mahikaa Rampal.

In the pictures, Nysa Devgan is looking stunning in a black co-ord set-a black crop top paired with matching high-waisted leather pants. Keeping her makeup game on point, she left her hair open. In the second picture, Mahikaa can also be seen in a black dress, looking gorgeous.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Nysa Devgan recently celebrated her 19th birthday on April 20. Wishing her daughter, Kajol dropped a happy picture of her and wrote, "Happy birthday baby. May ur smile always light up the world like it does mine.. ur simply the best!"

Ajay Devgn also shared a post wishing Nysa on her birthday. Sharing a stunning picture of daughter, the Runway 34 actor wrote, "Hey daughter, you are special. Today, tomorrow, forever. Happy birthday Nysa. Privileged to have you".

On the work front, Nysa's parents, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, are busy with their upcoming projects. Ajay was recently seen in Runway 34, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan. He will be next seen in Maidaan, Thank God, Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. Kajol, on the other hand, will be seen in Salaam Venky.