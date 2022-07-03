Janhvi Kapoor Shares Throwback Pics From Her Amsterdam Diaries - Bonus Nysa Devgan

A picture from Janhvi Kapoor's Amsterdam diaries. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor has treated her Insta family to a series of pictures from her Amsterdam vacation with friends. The throwback photos also feature Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan. In the first image, Janhvi looks cute as she poses for the camera in a dangri. In one of the images, she happily poses with Nysa as they twin in red outfits. She has also shared some breathtaking pictures of colourful skies, flowers and a lake. Sharing the images, Janhvi Kapoor captioned it as "#amstagram," followed by a unicorn emoticon.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming movie, GoodLuck Jerry. Helmed by Sidharth Sengupta, the black comedy crime drama also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie Kolamaavu Kokila. GoodLuck Jerry is slated to hit the theatres on July 29.

Also, Janhvi Kapoor is shooting for her next movie Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. A few weeks ago, the team jetted off to Berlin and soon after she checked in, the actress treated her Insta family to her beautiful pictures. Check out the posts below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Mili, which would be produced by her father, Boney Kapoor. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, the survival thriller drama is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Helen. The movie is based on a woman who is fighting to stay alive as she gets stuck in a freezer.