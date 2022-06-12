Nysa Devgan And Her Cousin Daanish Gandhi Look Adorable In This Candid Pic From Their London Diaries

Nysa Devgn with her cousin Daanish Gandhi. (courtesy: daanishgandhi)

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is having the time of her life in London. On Saturday, Nysa's cousin Daanish Gandhi shared a candid photo of himself with sister Nysa on his Instagram handle, enjoying their time sitting under a tree at Hyde Park in London. In the first picture, she looks pretty in a white t-shirt paired with red pants, while his brother looks dapper in a blue t-shirt paired with grey pants and black sunglasses. The Brother-sister duo can be seen twinning in white sneakers. In the second picture, we can see a water body surrounded by greenery, while the last image is of a daisy. For the uninitiated, Daanish Gandhi is a nephew of Ajay Devgn.

Sharing the post, Daanish Gandhi captioned it as "LDN SMRS (London Summers)," followed by sun and tree emoticons. Check out the post below:

Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan has been in the news ever since she walked for ace designer Manish Malhotra. A few days ago, she was snapped with her mother Kajol and younger brother Yug at the Mumbai airport. Before that, she attended singer Kanika Kapoor's wedding reception in London with her friends Orhan Awatramani and others. For the party, she opted for a beautiful light pink dress with a plunging neckline. Sharing the photos, Orhan captioned it as "I'll go around a time or 2, just to waste my time with you". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Nysa Devgan, who recently celebrated her 19th birthday, is studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.