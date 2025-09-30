Viral: Kajol's Daughter Nysa Shares A Warm Hug With <i>Nani</i> Tanuja At Durga Puja Festivities

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja, hosted by the Mukerji family, is currently underway and is indeed a star-studded affair. Kajol and Rani Mukerji attend regularly, while several other celebrities also participate in the festivities each year. Earlier today, a video of Kajol's daughter, Nysa, with her nani, actress Tanuja, went viral online.

In the clip from the celebrations, Nysa is seen sharing a warm hug with her grandmother. The heartfelt moment was captured on camera and quickly started making the rounds online.

Earlier Video Featuring Jaya Bachchan

A few hours ago, a video of Jaya Bachchan sharing a playful moment with Kajol at the venue went viral.

Kajol was seen pulling a prank on Jaya Bachchan. She collaborated with the photographers and teased Jaya into posing solo. In the video, Jaya was first seen posing with Kajol before Kajol stepped aside and signalled the photographers to click her alone.

Usually known for scolding paparazzi, Jaya Bachchan surprised everyone by laughing it off. Kajol, standing beside her, even said, "Thank you bolo," which made the veteran actress smile even more. The photographers also played along and gave Jaya a big cheer.

On Durga Sasthi, the Mukerji sisters, Rani and Kajol, became emotional while remembering their late uncle Deb Mukherjee, who passed away earlier this year. Deb Mukherjee was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji. A video of the moment went viral.

