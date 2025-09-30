Video: <i>Two Much</i> Co-Hosts Kajol And Twinkle Celebrate Durga Puja, Rani Mukerji Joins

You must be living under a rock if you have not come across videos from the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja while scrolling through Instagram. Hosted by the Mukerji family, this is a star-studded pandal. Like every year, this time too, the celebrations are nothing short of grand. Celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Jaya Bachchan, and Ranbir Kapoor have already made an appearance.

Now, a viral video has taken over the internet, showing Kajol and Twinkle Khanna posing together for the paps at the pandal. The duo, who are also hosting Prime Video's talk show Two Much With Kajol & Twinkle, added charm to the festivities. Kajol looked elegant in a blush-pink saree, while Twinkle kept it classic in a green six-yard drape.

In another clip, Twinkle Khanna and Kajol were seen with Rani Mukerji, who looked lovely in a red saree paired with traditional jewellery. The video also caught a sweet moment of Kajol adjusting Twinkle Khanna's bindi. Cute, isn't it?

Another clip from Kajol and Rani Mukerji's Durga Puja featured Jaya Bachchan. Kajol was seen pulling a prank on Jaya Bachchan. She joined hands with the photographers and teased Jaya into posing solo. In the video, Jaya was first seen posing with Kajol, before Kajol stepped aside and signalled the paps to click her alone.

Usually known for scolding paparazzi, Jaya Bachchan surprised everyone by laughing it off. Kajol, standing next to her, even said, "Thank you bolo," making the veteran actress smile more. The paps also played along and gave Jaya a big cheer.

On Durga Sasthi, the Mukerji sisters, Rani and Kajol, got emotional while remembering their late uncle Deb Mukherjee, who died earlier this year. Deb Mukherjee was the father of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. A video of the moment went viral. Click here to read the full story.