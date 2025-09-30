Durga Puja: Kajol Teams Up With Paps To Make Jaya Bachchan Smile. "Kajol <i>Ne</i> Impossible <i>Kaam Karwa Diya</i>," Says Internet

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan continue to dominate headlines on Durga Ashtami after their reunion on Saptami at the Mukerjis' family puja, North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja. On Tuesday, Kajol played a prank on Jaya Bachchan, given her history with the paparazzi. Kajol teamed up with the paparazzi to tease Jaya Bachchan for a solo picture.

What's Happening

In a viral video, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan are seen posing for the shutterbugs.

For the internet, it's not a new sight when Jaya Bachchan makes hand gestures, asking the chaotic paparazzi to lower their volume.

On the other hand, after a photo-op, Kajol teams up with the shutterbugs to make Jaya Bachchan pose alone.

Jaya Bachchan, who is infamous for losing her temper at the paparazzi, bursts into laughter as she poses solo.

Kajol, who is standing close to her, asks her to say thank you to the shutterbugs, "Thank you bolo."

The paparazzi, too, break into a loud shoutout for Jaya Bachchan.

The video is crazy viral on the Internet. A user wrote, "Kajol ne impossible kaam krwa diya."

Another user wrote, "Only Kajol can put a smile on her face."

We Can't Get Enough of Kajol's Pujo Dump

Kajol has been actively sharing her pujo dump on Instagram. On Monday, she captioned the images, "Pujo is always brighter with the people you love around you."

Kajol, Rani, Sharbani Mukerji Teared Up

On Durga Sasthi, the Mukerji sisters were in tears, remembering their uncle Deb Mukherjee, who died earlier this year. Deb Mukherjee was the father of director Ayan Mukerji. The video went viral in no time.

In a touching clip, sisters Kajol, Rani, and Tanisha were seen embracing each other, visibly emotional. Kajol also shared a heartfelt hug with Ayan before posing together for photographs.

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan played daughter-in-law and mother-in-law respectively in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Off screen, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan share a cordial relationship.