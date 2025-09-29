Durga Puja 2025: Internet Was Waiting For Kajol And Jaya Bachchan's <i>Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham</i> Reunion, And It Happened

The Durga Puja festivities have started. On Saptami (Monday), Jaya Bachchan, who is a regular at Kajol's family puja—the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja—joined the celebrations. The reunion of Kajol and Jaya Bachchan broke the internet, as it does every year.

What's Happening

In a viral video, Kajol is seen greeting Jaya Bachchan. They flash their best smiles for the camera.

For the occasion, Jaya Bachchan wore a cream-coloured saree.

Kajol channelled her festive vibes in a yellow-pink saree. She tied her hair in a tight bun.

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan shared a tight hug.

Kajol, Rani, Sharbani Mukerji Teared Up

A day ago, the Mukerji sisters were in tears, remembering their uncle Deb Mukherjee, who died earlier this year. Deb Mukherjee was the father of director Ayan Mukerji. The video went viral in no time.

In a touching clip, sisters Kajol, Rani, and Tanisha were seen embracing each other, visibly emotional. Kajol also shared a heartfelt hug with Ayan before posing together for photographs.

Kajol shared a string of images from the celebrations. She wrote in the caption, "Unveiling .. such an emotional moment .. to step on the pandal after this past year and all our losses, somehow it was dearer and at the same time so tough to do.. we miss them all."

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan's Annual Reunion

Kajol and Jaya Bachchan played daughter-in-law and mother-in-law respectively in Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Off screen, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan share a cordial relationship.