Veteran Actress Tanuja Lovingly Feeds Daughter Tanishaa Mukerji During Durga Puja Celebrations, Photo Goes Viral

Bollywood's Mukerji family is busy hosting the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in full swing. Industry heavyweights such as Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu, and Priyanka Chopra have all been spotted at the pandal.

On Wednesday, actress Tanishaa Mukerji shared a series of photographs from the celebrations on Instagram. One picture that grabbed everyone's attention captured a heartwarming moment between Tanishaa and her mother, veteran actress Tanuja. In the photo, Tanuja is seen feeding Tanishaa with her own hands, a classic mother-daughter moment.

Tanishaa was also seen posing with her cousin, director Ayan Mukerji, and actress Priyanka Chopra. The carousel post featured several other notable faces, including Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff and Jaya Bachchan. Tanuja's sister Kajol and her daughter Nysa Devgan made an appearance, along with Kajol and Tanishaa's cousin, actress Rani Mukerji.

The caption read, "Some snippets from the Ashtami celebrations!!"

Reacting to the post, Kajol dropped a string of red heart emojis.

This is not the first Tanuja moment from the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja to attract attention online. On Tuesday, a video of Kajol's daughter, Nysa, with her nani, actress Tanuja, went viral.

In the clip from the celebrations, Nysa is seen giving her grandmother a warm hug. The affectionate moment was caught on camera and quickly began circulating on social media.

Another light-hearted clip from the festivities showed Kajol and Jaya Bachchan sharing a fun exchange. Kajol decided to play a little prank on Jaya and teamed up with the photographers. At first, Jaya was posing with Kajol, but then Kajol stepped aside and signalled the paps to capture Jaya's solo pictures.

Instead of getting upset, which she is usually known for when it comes to paparazzi, Jaya laughed at the situation. Click here to read the full story.