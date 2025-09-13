Watch: Nysa Devgan's Fun Take On Kajol's Caption Game Leaves Internet In Splits

Nysa Devgan and Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, are winning hearts online with a fun banter. On Thursday, Orry dropped a video on Instagram, asking Nysa a series of questions related to her mother, actress Kajol.

In the fun challenge, Nysa Devgan had to guess whether the captions were written by Kajol or not.

The first one was, “Channelling my inner Basanti.”

Nysa laughed at the question and immediately said “no,” which was correct. The next caption read out by Orry was, “When in doubt, wear a saree," to which Nysa confidently replied, “Yes,” and it turned out to be right.

“Throwback to when life was just about bunking classes,” was the third caption. Nysa Devgan got it wrong this time.

It was followed by this one, “Laughing on my own jokes since 1922.”

The star kid paused for a moment to think and answered “yes,” which was correct.

The game continued with Orry asking Nysa Devgan a slew of other captions, including “Green tea does not taste like chai. Period", “No filter can handle my Monday face", “Sometimes it is just about wearing the lipstick and owning the day", “Who needs therapy when you have chocolate cake", and, “Smiling through it all even when my heels are killing me.”

Orry's final question was, “If you can't convince them, confuse them.”

Nysa Devgan got it right.

Back in July, the duo recreated the dance step of Nysa's father, actor Ajay Devgn's viral Pehla Tu song from the film Son of Sardaar 2.

The text layout read, "Imagine hating on us, but we're at home doing this."

Meanwhile, the caption was, “She didn't even have to learn the dance.”

Nysa Devgan and Orry have time and again delighted viewers with their goofy Instagram entries.