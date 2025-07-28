Kajol Cheers For Daughter Nysa At Graduation Ceremony. Internet: "Anjali From K3G Energy'

Kajol enjoyed her very own Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham moment at daughter Nysa Devgn's graduation ceremony. Nysa, the daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn, earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in International Hospitality from the prestigious Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

A video of Kajol cheering enthusiastically for Nysa Devgn at her graduation has now gone viral. Some fans are even comparing it to a hilarious scene from Kajol's 2001 movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where she played the role of the bubbly Anjali.

The clip opens to the professors calling Nysa Devgn on the stage for her to collect the certificate. She is seen wearing a traditional black robe over a lilac dress, coupled with a graduation cap.

While some of the attendees started applauding when Nysa Devgn received her degree, it was Kajol's boisterous cheer that stood out the most. “Come on, baby,” she was heard saying.

A fan page shared the clip on X with a side note that read, “Congratulations Nysa!!! (In the chaos of hundreds, I can actually hear Kajol's ‘C'mon babyyyy!!' so clearly)."

(In the chaos of 100s I can actually hear Kajol's "C'mon babyyyy!!" So clearly ????)

This footage reminded fans of the iconic scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. In the particular sequence, Kajol's Anjali cheered loudly and blew whistles for her son at a school function.

Reacting to the clip, a fan pointed out, “This is so Anjali from K3g energy.” Another wrote, “She is truly the real-life Anjali. ‘Haaye… meri beti (Oh my dear daughter).'” “More like KKKG scene,” commented one person. An individual called Kajol's gesture “the Anjali in her.”

Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, directed by Karan Johar, also featured Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in key roles.

Previously, Kajol, in a conversation with Zoom, heaped praise on her daughter. She said, “Nysa's very smart and has common sense.... Some of the time, that common sense flies out the window. But I'm able to get through to her, and we figure out situations together. I'm very grateful to have her in my life. She's wonderful, snarky, has a great sense of humour, and a very different perspective on life and the world.”

Workwise, Kajol's latest film Sarzameen released on JioHotstar on July 25.