Who Was Rob Reiner, <i>When Harry Met Sally</i> Director And <i>All In The Family</i> Star Found Dead With Wife In Suspected Homicide

Filmmaker-actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead inside their Brentwood, California home on Sunday afternoon. According to a report by TMZ, authorities are treating the case as an apparent double homicide.

The report further stated that both Rob and Michele suffered injuries consistent with knife wounds.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that it responded to a medical emergency call at 3:38 pm on December 14 at a residence on South Chadbourne Avenue in Los Angeles, California. Neighbours later told NBC4 that Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner lived at the property.

The LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division has taken over the investigation and is currently looking into the matter.

Who Was Rob Reiner?

1. Rob Reiner was born on March 6, 1947, in the Bronx, New York. His parents were comedian Carl Reiner and actress Estelle Lebost. He studied filmmaking at the UCLA Film School.

2. As an actor, Rob Reiner rose to national fame for playing Mike 'Meathead' Stivic on the iconic CBS sitcom All in the Family (1971–1979). This project earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards.

3. Rob Reiner acted in movies such as Throw Momma from the Train (1987), Sleepless in Seattle (1993), Bullets Over Broadway (1994), The First Wives Club (1996), Primary Colors (1998), EDtv (1999), Everyone's Hero (2006) and The Wolf of Wall Street (2013).

4. Rob Reiner made his directorial debut with the cult classic mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap (1984). He went on to direct several acclaimed films, including The Sure Thing (1985), Stand by Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990), A Few Good Men (1992), and The American President (1995).

5. Over his career, Rob Reiner had received four Golden Globe nominations for Best Director and three Directors Guild of America Award nominations.

About Rob Reiner's Wife, Michele Singer Reiner

Rob Reiner married Michele Singer Reiner in 1989. Michele, a professional photographer, shared three children with the filmmaker — Nick, Jake and Romy. The two met while Rob Reiner was working on the Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal-starrer When Harry Met Sally…, a project that went on to become one of his most iconic films and one of the most popular Hollywood rom-coms.

Before Michele, Rob Reiner was married to filmmaker and actor Penny Marshall between 1971 and 1981. The couple later parted ways, and Penny Marshall died in 2018 at the age of 75 due to complications from diabetes.

