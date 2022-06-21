Just Janhvi, Khushi And Shanaya Kapoor Chillin' Like Villains, Sorry, Like 'Criminals'

Janhvi Kapoor with her sisters Khushi and Shanaya (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming movie GoodLuck Jerry, took some time off to celebrate the homecoming of her sister Khushi Kapoor with cousin Shanaya Kapoor. The actress shared several stunning pictures on her Instagram, wherein the Kapoor sisters look gorgeous in shimmery dresses. In the images, Janhvi is in a purple short dress with a plunging neckline, while her younger sisters Khushi and Shanaya are twinning in silver outfits. Sharing the post, she captioned it as "the Kapoor's the criminals #welcomehomekhush". A few days ago, Khushi Kapoor returned to Mumbai after completing The Archies' Ooty schedule.

Here have a look:

Khushi Kapoor has also shared the same pictures on her Instagram handle, and in the caption, she dropped diamond emoticons.

Shanaya Kapoor has dropped her solo pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned the post as "stay wild".

Meanwhile, Shanaya and Khushi Kapoor will be making their Bollywood debuts next year. Shanaya will be seen in Dharma Productions Bedhadak, co-starring Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. While, Khushi will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film GoodLuck Jerry. Helmed by Siddharth Sengupta, the movie is a remake of the 2018 Tamil comedy-crime drama Kolamaavu Kokila. Produced by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Sushant Singh, Mita Vashisht and Neeraj Sood in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on July 29 on Disney + Hotstar.