Nysa Devgan Is The Most Stylish Bridesmaid In A Stunning Rahul Mishra <i>Lehenga</i>

Nysa Devgan and her penchant for serving chic fashion with her impeccable looks is a given.

She delivered just the right kind of bridesmaid glam with her latest look.

For a friend's wedding, Nysa turned to the most ethereal ethnic styles to look her stylish best. She aced the desi girl aesthetic as she turned to a stunning Rahul Mishra lehenga for one of the looks. Nysa has definitely built a fashion trajectory of her own and her breathtaking ethnic serves are proof enough.

Etched with just the right feminine elements, her latest look was a lesson in doing bridesmaid fashion right. Her lehenga feature all the classic, signature detailings of the designer. The beautiful floral motifs added an ethereal contrast to the maroon lehenga. She paired a sleeveless blouse with matching lehenga skirt and a semi-sheer embroidered dupatta. Traditional jewels were a fitting choice to complete her look. Her dewy glam paired with fuller lips, wispy lashes and open tresses got her beauty game on point.

