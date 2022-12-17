Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala And Other Stars Put Their Best Fashion Foot Forward At These Awards

Trust Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Sobhita Dhulipala to rule the red carpet and they did just that last night at an award show in Mumbai. Friday witnessed a grand fashion event in Mumbai - the Grazia Young Fashion Awards. All the stars put their best fashion foot forward for the occasion - Janhvi Kapoor ruled the red carpet in a classic black ensemble. Sobhita Dhulipala too opted for a black OOTD and she slayed. Mrunal Thakur added a dash of colour to the red carpet. Rashmika Mandanna opted for a white outfit. She was joined by filmmaker Karan Johar on the red carpet, who went for all things bling. The men's section was represented by Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Babil Khan and Karan Johar.
See photos from the red carpet here:
Strike a pose like Janhvi Kapoor on the red carpet.
We loved that hairdo on Mrunal Thakur.
Mrunal Thakur posed with Sharvari on the red carpet.
Sobhita Dhulipala being her stunning self.
Rashmika Mandanna and Karan Johar on the red carpet.
Rashmika Mandanna blew kisses to the cameras.
Shibani Dandekar added a pop of colour.
TV star Rashami Desai opted for a sleek black look.
Aahana Kumra was pretty in pink.
Former Bigg Boss star Nikki Tamboli greeted the paparazzi like this.
Ayushmann Khurrana's red carpet look was anything but basic.
Hello there, Vicky Kaushal.
Babil Khan kept it rather casual.
