Anil Kapoor's Birthday Note For Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol Co-Star Jeremy Renner

It is Jeremy Renner aka Hawk Eye's birthday. The actor has turned 52 today. From fans to industry colleagues, wishes are coming in from all corners for the Marvel hero. Now, Anil Kapoor, who shared the screen space with Jeremy in Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol, has shared a note for the birthday boy. The veteran actor has picked two throwback pictures with Jeremy and wrote, “Happy Birthday, Jeremy Renner. Sending you all our best wishes for a full and swift recovery. We love you and can't wait to see you up and at it again.” For those who don't know, Jeremy injured himself while ploughing snow in Nevada's Reno last weekend.

Happy Birthday #jeremyrenner!

Sending you all our best wishes for a full and swift recovery. We love you and can't wait to see you up and at it again! ???? pic.twitter.com/40RCvxBRur — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 7, 2023

Anil Kapoor also shared a note for Jeremy Renner after he got to know about the incident. The actor posted two throwback pictures on Twitter along with a get-well-soon note. It read, “Praying for your speedy recovery, Jeremy."

Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Lar52njJoo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) January 2, 2023

Earlier this week, Jeremy Renner dropped a health update straight from the hospital bed. Along with a selfie, he wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. I am too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Jeremy Renner's friends and fans flooded the comments section with get well soon messages. His MCU buddy Chris Hemsworth aka Thor wrote, “ Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way." Chris Evans (who plays Captain America) wrote, Tough as nails. Love you buddy." Anil Kapoor too left heart emojis under the post.

Jeremy Renner was recently seen in the web series Hawkeye. It streams on DisneyPlus Hotstar. He is also known for his character Hawkeye in MCU films including Thor and The Avengers. He has been nominated for Oscars for his roles in the movies, The Hurt Locker and The Town.