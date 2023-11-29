On Fighter Co-Star Anil Kapoor's New Post With Bobby Deol, Hrithik Roshan Left This Comment

Anil Kapoor with Bobby Deol. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor shared a post along with Animal co-star Bobby Deol and it has the Internet's attention. The actors shared photos of themselves sans shirt and added the the caption, "Animal ka baap and Animal ka enemy posing (Animal's father and Animal's enemy posing)." In the comments section, OG fitness icon and Anil Kapoor's Fighter co-star Hrithik Roshan dropped fire emojis. Bobby Deol too dropped heart emojis. Anil Kapoor's son-in-law Karan Boolani wrote, "Beast mode" in the comments. Saqib Saleem also dropped flame emojis. An Instagram user wrote, "Anil Kapoor always so inspirational." Another one added, "Where's Animal" (referring to their co-star Ranbir Kapoor)."

Check out Anil Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor shared moments from the Animal promotions in Hyderabad and he wrote, "I'm still buzzing from the energy of this phenomenal event! I could not have imagined a better blessing for our film than the love, warmth and generosity showered on us by people of Hyderabad...A special note of thanks to Mahesh Babu for gracing this event. His star burns so bright, it lit up the entire arena! Sending a prayer of thanks to the late Bapu saab for introducing me to the incredible world of Tollywood and directing me in my first ever Telugu film. Here's hoping my bond with Hyderabad grows only deeper with Animal."

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in JugJugg Jeeyo. He co-starred with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli in the Raj Mehta directorial. His upcoming films include Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few. His next project is Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. He will also star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, he revealed during Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8.