Fighter : Deepika Padukone Asked The Internet To Guess What She Calls Hrithik Roshan. Replies Are Gold

Deepika posted this. (Courtesy: deepikapadukone)

The promotion for Fighter has started. After Hrithik Roshan, it's the time for Deepika Padukone. The Padmaavat actor has raised the excitement of fans with her latest post. Interestingly, Deepika has not revealed her look from the film. She has not posted anything about her character either. Instead she tickled fans' curiosity by asking a question about Hrithik Roshan's character. Deepika shared the first look poster of Hrithik from the film, which was revealed on Monday. Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote in the caption, "What do you think I call him(in the movie)?"

The internet started responding to Deepika's query instantly. A bunch of suggestions are pouring in. One wrote, "Kabir". Hrithik's fans know that he played the character of Kabir in War. Another entry read, "Jaanu". Another one mentioned, "Jaadoo". This name brings back a major throwback memory. Hrithik aka Rohit and alien Jaadoo's friendship in Koi Mil Gaya is one of the talking points of the movie. "Sexy daddy", wrote one Instagram user. Amid the internet's responses, actor Karan Singh Grover's reply drew our attention. In one comment, he wrote, "I know what you call him". In another, he just posted a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

See the post here:

Just two days back, Hrithik dropped the first look poster from Fighter. In the picture Hrithik, in a pilot's gear, is standing in an airfield with his back to the camera. He just simply captioned it, "#Fighter #25Jan2024 #7MonthsToFighter."

See the post here:

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. In this film, Deepika and Hrithik have been paired opposite each other for the first time. Hrithik has previously worked with Siddharth in War alongside Tiger Shroff. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha. Deepika was last seen in Pathaan, which is one of the biggest hits of the year so far.