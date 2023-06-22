Deepika Padukone Asked The Internet To Name This Yoga Pose. ROFL Replies Incoming

Image was shared by Deepika Padukone. (courtesy: deepikapadukone/a>)

When Deepika Padukone shares an Instagram update, the world cannot help but stand and stare. This is exactly what happened when the superstar, who is well on the path to global domination with her acting roles and endorsement deals, took time out late on Wednesday [June 21] to celebrate International Yoga Day. She did so by sharing an image of herself performing a rather complex pose, showing off her healthy, toned body. In the caption, Deepika Padukone quizzed her fans, “How many of you know what this asana is called? #worldyogaday.” In response, Alia Bhatt was one of the first to share her answer. She wrote, “Puppy pose [nerd face emoji].” While Alia Bhatt may just win the prize for the right guess, Gulshan Devaiah surely gets our vote for the funniest answer. The actor cheekily replied, “Nice wallpaper,” looking past gorgeous Deepika Padukone and her yoga pose.

The funny comments didn't end there. Content creator RJ Abhinav wrote, “Is it ‘slippers hang under the bed' easy?” Actor Freddy Daruwala joked, “Looking for a lost earring under the cupboard pose!”

That's not all. Actor Karanvir Bohra spoke for all of us when he said, “Ok...you officially killed it.”

Fans of the actress also chipped in to share their [hilarious] answers. “Falling on your parents' feet for Goa trip permission asana,” joked one user. “Nobody cares about the asana after looking at this post baby girl,” gushed another fan.

Recently, Deepika Padukone and her husband Ranveer Singh made headlines for their glamorous appearance at the wedding of Karan Deol, actor Sunny Deol's son. The two were seen grooving to a performance by legendary singer Sonu Nigam.

Take a look at the video shared by a fan page here:

Ranveer and Deepika enjoying Sonu Nigam's performance at Karan Deol's wedding reception ????❤️????❤️ #deepveerpic.twitter.com/3JH6gNW8Yf — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 18, 2023

Before that, Deepika Padukone delighted her fans by sharing a series of throwback pictures from her memorable experience at the Louis Vuitton Cruise Show, which she attended in May, last year. The first photo captures the actress seated in the coveted front row at the prestigious Nicolas Ghesquiere's ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2023–2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week. In the subsequent two snapshots, she is seen casually strolling around a hotel lobby, sporting socks but opting to go barefoot. Accompanying the post, Deepika Padukone playfully captioned the pictures with the phrase "Before (forward icon) after.”

Deepika Padukone – who now has a separate fan base for the sheer randomness of her Instagram posting pattern – received a lot of love from her fans on this post as well. One fan even commented, “Queen of randomness.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.