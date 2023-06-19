Viral: At Big Fat Deol Reception, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Were The Life Of The Party

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: DeepVeer_FC )

Celeb couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh lit up Karan Deol's wedding reception party with their presence. Karan Deol and his wife Drisha Acharya, who got married on Sunday, hosted a grand reception party in Mumbai for their friends and family. The star-studded party was attended by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone along with her husband Ranveer Singh, father-in-law Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani. For the party, Deepika opted for a black kurta while her husband Ranveer kept it simple in a white sherwani.

Videos of the couple at the reception party have been doing rounds on social media ever since last night. In one of them, we can see the duo entering the party, holding hands while greeting the other guests on their way.

See the couple's OOTN:

Ranveer and Deepika at Karan Deol's wedding reception 😍 ❤️ #deepveerpic.twitter.com/F4fwWnoNEG — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 18, 2023

While at the party, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also captured having a blast, grooving to and cheering for a performance by legendary singer Sonu Nigam. The same clip also features Sunny Deol as he is seated beside the bride and groom while enjoying the ongoing performance.

Take a look:

Ranveer and Deepika enjoying Sonu Nigam's performance at Karan Deol's wedding reception 😍❤️😍❤️ #deepveerpic.twitter.com/3JH6gNW8Yf — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 18, 2023

Among several unseen pictures shared on social media, our favourite is, however, the one where Ranveer and Deepika posed with veteran actor Dharmendra along with comedian Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh will be sharing the screen with Dharmendra in Karan Johar's next film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanii alongside Alia Bhatt.

Take a look at the picture here:

Ranveer and Deepika with Dharmendra and Kapil Sharma at Karan Deol's wedding reception ❤❤ #deepveerpic.twitter.com/pUIeuAejqh — DeepVeer Fanclub (@DeepVeer_FC) June 18, 2023

Coming back to Deepika Padukone, the actress on Sunday night treated her fans to new pictures of herself in black attire, which also happened to be her outfit for Karan Deol's reception ceremony. Deepika is a vision to behold in these new set of images. No caption needed.

Take a look at the post here:

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She also has Project K, which is her Telugu debut film, with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas lined up. Deepika was last seen in the blockbuster thriller Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.