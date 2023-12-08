Ranveer Singh's One Word Review Of Deepika Padukone's Fighter Teaser Is Everything

Ranveer and Deepika pictured together. (courtesy: DeepikaPadukone)

Ever since the Fighterteaser released today, Bollywood celebs couldn't keep calm. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actors are playing Air-Force officers in the film. Ranveer Singh reviewed the teaser in one word. He wrote below Deepika Padukone's post "Booom" and dropped a series of fire emojis. Sharing the teaser, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Fighter Forever." Neha Dhupia commented, "...and you are not Joking!!! This looks insane." Sophie Choudry wrote, "Ufff!! Can't wait." Take a look at the post here:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh often comment on each other's posts. Ranveer Singh shared a string of pictures of himself from The Archies screening recently. Ranveer Singh matched a white shirt with black pants for the event. He added a dash of style with black shades and a white blazer. Sharing the pictures, Ranveer only dropped a black heart in the caption. Deepika Padukone wrote in the comments section, "Obsessed!" and dropped a heart emoji. Take a look:

Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their fifth marriage anniversary together in Europe last month. Ranveer Singh shared a picture from their vacation diaries in which Deepika can be seen kissing him on his cheek. Ranveer wrote in the caption, "5 of (infinity emoji)!!" Take a look:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has had a successful year. She will be seen in Siddharth Anand's film Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan. She will also star in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She was a part of two blockbusters of the year - Pathaan and Jawan. Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt.