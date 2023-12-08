Shah Rukh Khan's Shout Out To Fighter Teaser: 'Looking So Good All Round'

Hrithik Roshan in the teaser of Fighter, Shah Rukh Khan. (courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighterunveiled today. Shah Rukh Khan, the pathaan of Bollywood, gave a roaring shout out to the teaser. Shah Rukh Khan wrote on X, "The only thing that can be more beautiful than @iHrithik, @deepikapadukone, @AnilKapoor is the way @justSidAnand presents his films. Looking so good all round and finally Sid has developed a sense of humour....'you must be joking' bro!! All the best to everyone. Ready for take off!" Shah Rukh Khan worked with Siddarth Anand in Pathaan, which is one of the biggest hits of the year. For context, the fighter teaser shows a caption "You must be joking" while introducing the characters. Shah Rukh Khan teased Siddharth Anand with that line in his post. Take a look:

The Fighter teaser is full of some stunning aerial action sequences. Sans dialogues, the teaser treats us to some stunning glimpses of Deepika and Hrithik together. The teaser ends with Hrithik holding the national flag from a jet plane and Sujalang Sufalang playing in the background. ICYMI, this is the teaser of Fighter. Take a look:

Sharing the teaser on social media, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Fighter Forever. #FighterTeaserOutNow." Ranveer Singh commented below the post, "Booooom!!!" and dropped a series of fire emojis. Take a look:

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. Deepika has previously worked with Siddharth Anand in 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and War.

Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi. The film will release in theatres on January 25.