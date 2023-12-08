Fighter Teaser: The Sky Is The Limit For Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone And Anil Kapoor

Deepika and Hrithik in a still from Fighter teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The much-awaited teaser of Siddharth Anand's Fighter released on Friday morning and it is an action-packed ride. The teaser is replete with high-octane aerial action sequences. The teaser showcases the stories of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are willing to give it their everything for the country. The teaser has aerial shots of fighter planes across terrains - above snow-capped mountain peaks, amid the clouds, no obstacle can stop these fighters. No words spoken, the intense action sequences do all the talking in the film's teaser.

Check out the teaser of Fighter here:

Sharing the teaser on social media, Deepika Padukone wrote, "Fighter Forever. #FighterTeaserOutNow."

Ahead of the teaser release, an audio note of sorts was shared on Thursday. The film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan had captioned the post, "Locked. Loaded. Ready to drop. #FighterTeaser tomorrow.#Fighter Forever. #FighterOn25thJan. ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War.

Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.