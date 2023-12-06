Fighter New Poster: Presenting Anil Kapoor As Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh

Anil Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: AnilKapoor)

After unveiling the looks of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the Fighter makers released a new poster featuring Anil Kapoor on Wednesday. In the picture, Anil Kapoor can be seen donning a flying suit. Anil Kapoor introduced himself as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh from the film. He wrote in the caption, "Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh. Call Sign: Rocky. Designation: Commanding Officer. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever." Anil Kapoor's daughter Rhea Kapoor dropped a bunch of fire emojis. Bhumi Pednekar, who worked with Anil Kapoor in Thank You For Coming, dropped hi-five emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

When Hrithik Roshan shared his first look from the film, Anil Kapoor praised him with this compliment, "the sexiest man alive." Hrithik Roshan replied to Anil Kapoor's comment and wrote, "A compliment from you I never take lightly. It becomes a responsibility. Salute." Hrithik Roshan shared a close-up shot from the film on Monday. In the picture, Hrithik Roshan can be seen dressed in a flying suit. He simply captioned it, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever." Take a look:

Deepika Padukone, who is also playing an Air Force officer in the film alongside Hrithik and Anil Kapoor, introduced her character with these words, "Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons." Take a look:

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand. In this film, Deepika and Hrithik have been paired opposite each other for the first time. Hrithik has previously worked with Siddharth in War alongside Tiger Shroff. Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha. Deepika was last seen in Pathaan, which happens to be one of the biggest hits of the year so far.