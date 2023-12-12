Fighter New Poster: Meet Karan Singh Grover As Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill

Karan Singh Grover in Fighter. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

New day and a new poster from Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The new poster from the film features Karan Singh Grover dressed in a flying suit and aviators. He plays the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. The caption on the post shared by the film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan read, "Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill. Call Sign: Taj. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever. #FighterOn25thJan." Karan Singh Grover's wife and actor Bipasha Basu also shared the poster on social media and she wrote, "Handsome hot hubby."

Check out the poster featuring Karan Singh Grover here:

The teaser of Fighter released last week and it showcases the stories of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are willing to give it their everything for the country. The teaser has aerial shots of fighter planes across terrains - above snow-capped mountain peaks, amid the clouds. Simply put, no obstacle can stop these fighters.

About the film Fighter, it marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War.

Other than Karan Singh Grover, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor and Akshay Oberoi. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.