Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter Teaser Gets A Big Shout Out From Saba Azad And Others

Deepika and Hrithik in a still from Fighter teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser of Fighter released on Friday and it got a big shout out from Hrithik Roshan's family and friends. Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend and actor Saba Azad wrote, "Yeaahhhhhhhh." Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented, "Insanely awesome." Zayed Khan dropped clap emojis. Tiger Shroff wrote, "Congratulations sir looks incredible." Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Wow." Rakesh Roshan commented on his son's post, "Goosebumps." Kiara Advani dropped fire emojis. Hrithik's cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote, "I've got chills." Shweta Bachchan dropped OK emojis. Arslan Goni wrote, "This looks fab." Hrithik's Dhoom 2 co-star Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Awesome."

Speaking of Fighter before the teaser's release, an audio note of sorts was shared on Thursday. The film's lead actor Hrithik Roshan had captioned the post, "Locked. Loaded. Ready to drop. #FighterTeaser tomorrow.#Fighter Forever. #FighterOn25thJan. ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Fighter marks Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration. It marks the actress' third film with Siddharth Anand after 2008's Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 hit Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand have collaborated on projects like Bang Bang and the 2019 hit War. Other than Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi. The film is slated to have a theatrical release on January 25, 2024. Siddharth Anand's last release Pathaan was a blockbuster.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up.