Ileana D'Cruz Welcomes A Baby Boy, Shares His First Picture: 'Hearts Beyond Full'

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official )

Actress Ileana D'Cruz announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy on Saturday evening on Instagram. Sharing an adorable picture of her little one, the Barfi star also revealed her baby's name. The text below the picture read, "introducing Koa Phoenix Dolan. Born on August 1, 2023." Alongside the picture, Ileana D'Cruz also wrote a heartfelt caption which read, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world

Hearts beyond full." Ileana's post received big love from her industry friends. Her Mubarakan co-stars Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty dropped heart emojis below the post. Actress Huma Qureshi also commented below the post with heart emojis.

Take a look at the heartfelt here:

Ileana D'Cruz, who broke the news of her pregnancy a few months back in April, has been fairly regular in updating her fans with pictures from her pregnancy diary. Last month, the Big Bull star shared a picture of herself in a red dress, showing off her big round belly. Ileana kept the caption short and sweet as she wrote, "My little (with a watermelon emoji)."

Take a look at Ileana's lovely post below:

Before this, the actress put rest to all inquiries by her fans about her father's baby by revealing his face in a bunch of Instagram pictures. The pictures posted by the actress were from their date night. In the picture, we can see Ileana and her boyfriend posing cutely for some pictures. The text below the pictures read, "Date Night." The actress, however, did not reveal the father's name.

Take a look at the post here:

Ileana D'Cruz was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone. On the work front, she was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.