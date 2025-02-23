Sam Altman Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Heartfelt Message: "Never Felt Such Love"

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman today announced the heartfelt news of the birth of his baby boy on X (formerly Twitter). In an emotional social media post, Altman announced that his son had been born prematurely and is currently undergoing treatment in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Even with the premature birth which brings serious health risks for many babies, Altman assured everyone that the baby was fine.

Altman wrote, "Welcome to the world, little guy! He came early and is going to be in the NICU for a while. He is doing well, and it's really nice to be in a little bubble taking care of him. I have never felt such love."

i have never felt such love. pic.twitter.com/wFF2FkKiMU — Sam Altman (@sama) February 22, 2025

As Altman expressed the overwhelming emotions of becoming a father for the first time. His words reflect both the joy of welcoming his newborn and the challenges of navigating a premature birth.

A Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is a specialized hospital unit designed to provide 24/7 care for critically ill newborns. It is equipped with advanced medical staff and equipment to support premature babies or those born with serious health conditions, offering intensive care tailored to their needs.