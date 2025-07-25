<i>Saiyaara</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Mohit Suri's Film Is On A "Record-Smashing Spree", Mints Rs 172.50 Crore

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has just completed its first week at the box office with glowing numbers. At the end of the first week, Saiyaara minted Rs 172.50 crore at the domestic box office.

What's Happening

On its sixth day of release, Saiyaara minted Rs 18.75 crore, taking the total to Rs 172.50 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk.

For the last two days (July 23 and July 24), Saiyaara saw a slight dip in its earnings, but it didn't impact the numbers.

Saiyaara emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025 in its first week itself. It also set a record for one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of 2025.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "300 CR? 400 CR? OR MORE? - 'SAIYAARA' IS ON A RECORD-SMASHING SPREE... #Saiyaara is rewriting the rules of the game... At this stage, no one can confidently predict where its *lifetime total* will land.

"The pace at which #Saiyaara is soaring - day after day - is incredible... The film has collected ₹ 20 cr+ for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday - a truly unprecedented feat for a film starring debutants.

"The film has crossed ₹ 150 cr in just 6 days and is on track to close Week 1 at around ₹ 175 cr - a monumental achievement... With no major competition this Friday, #Saiyaara is sure to post a massive number in Weekend 2 as well.

₹ 200 cr will be crossed comfortably *before* Weekend 2 concludes, and with ₹ 300 cr well within reach, the big question now is: Can #Saiyaara hit ₹ 400 cr?"

The pace at which #Saiyaara is soaring – day after day – is incredible... The… pic.twitter.com/kdn28qm2GH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 24, 2025

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

Mohit Suri's musical Saiyaara continues to script history at the box office as there's no sign of slowing down for the film. The film ended its first week with Rs 172.50 crore in its domestic collection.