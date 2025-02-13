Dia Mirza's Beauty Priorities Feature A Sun-Kissed Glow And Strawberry Lips

Dia Mirza looks like a million bucks in her latest beauty adventure. The mother-of-one channelled her signature effortless radiance with such ease and panache that it left her fans and followers utterly star struck.

Dia Mirza's natural glam look made our jaws drop to the floor as she wore her iconic beaming complexion with a layer of skin tint mixed with a few champagne glow drops teamed with arched brows, a wash of shimmering eyeshadow on her lids, and mascara filled fluttery eyelashes to add a bit of everyday drama to her look. If Dia's eyes were doing all the talking, then how could her cheeks stay far behind. She sported a wash of nude blush swept across her cheeks that was topped off with a champagne gold highlighter. The Dhak Dhak actress added peachy-pink strawberry toned colour with a blurry matte finish to her lips that made the look perfect for the start of the spring season.

Dia's hair game matched steps with her radiant beauty picks of the day. She sported an air dried swept back half-tied look in her straight and brown hued tresses. The overall effortless and messy hair look made sure that Dia was as put together as ever.

Dia Mirza's sun kissed radiance and blushed lips make for a winning beauty look.

