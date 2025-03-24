Dia Mirza Keeps It Subtle In A Dewy Base And Soft Brown Smokey Lids

Dia Mirza is a woman of many talents, and slaying every other look is one of them. The star who is known for her impeccable style made yet another statement, and this time all thanks to her beauty look. Apart from her outfit, this time it's her subtle glam makeup that made noise, and all for the right reasons.

Recently, the star posted a series of pictures, looking beautiful as ever in an ethnic outfit. Apart from her traditional ensemble, what really caught our attention was her bookmark-worthy makeup. In the pictures, we can see Dia looking like a million bucks in glam makeup. The star kept it minimal yet glamorous with a seamless base, which she topped with lots of contour at all the right places, adding more drama to her look. The ample amount of blush and highlighter, wispy lashes, arched brows, soft brown smokey lids, winged liner, and red lips add more elegance and charm to her ever-beautiful look.

The star styled her hair into a messy ponytail that was perfectly adorned with a silver ribbon, adding more classic charm to her traditional ensemble.

With the festive season coming up, take inspiration from Dia Mirza on how to make heads turn with subtle makeup.