Ileana D'Cruz's Baby Bump Is Melting The Internet's Heart

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ileana_official /a>)

Ileana D'Cruz's latest Instagram entry is sugar, spice and everything nice.The Big Bull star, who is on the last leg of her pregnancy, treated her social media fans on Wednesday to a picture of herself in a lovely red dress. In the picture, she can be seen showing off her big round pregnant stomach. Ileana D'Cruz, who broke the news of her pregnancy a few months back in April, has been fairly regular in updating her fans with pictures from her pregnancy diary, however her newest picture definitely takes the cake. Ileana kept the caption short and sweet as she wrote, "My little (with a watermelon emoji)."

Take a look at Ileana's lovely post below:

A few weeks back, Ileana D'Cruz put rest to all inquiries by her fans about her father's baby by revealing his face in a bunch of Instagram pictures. The pictures posted by the actress were from their date night. In the picture, we can see Ileana and her boyfriend posing cutely for some pictures. The text below the pictures read, "Date Night." The actress, however, did not reveal the father's name.

Take a look at the post here:

Before this, actress Ileana D'Cruz, who is expecting her first child, made it Instagram official with her boyfriend via a post. The actress shared a hazy picture of herself with her boyfriend without revealing his name. The actress shared a wonderful note about motherhood and she thanked her partner for being by her side. The actress, who announced her pregnancy in April this year, began the post with these words, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing...I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon - and then some days are so inexplicably hard. So trying. They're overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless." The actress in her extensive post continued, "And there's tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I'm not strong enough... And I don't know what kind of mother I will be. I don't. All I do know is that I love this little human so darned much already that I could explode. And for now - I think that's enough."

Thanking her partner for being by her side, Ileana wrote in her note, "And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need at that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore."

Besides, the Barfi actor has been quite regular in sharing pictures from her maternity album. Taking to Instagram stories last week, Ileana dropped a selfie wearing a peach tank top. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Trying to get some work done but this 9th-month fatigue is kicking in." Take a look:

Ileana D'Cruz was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone. On the work front, she was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.