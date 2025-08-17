Chinese Scientists Working On Robot That Could Give Birth To Human Baby, Prototype To Launch In 2026

Chinese scientists have been working on the world's first "gestation robot", which could give birth to a live baby, The Telegraph reported. The experts have claimed that the technology will imitate a pregnancy from conception to delivery.

The fetus is expected to grow inside an artificial womb and receive nutrients through a tube. However, the scientists haven't revealed the specifics on exactly how the egg and sperm will be fertilised.

The robot is being developed by Guangzhou-based Kaiwa Technology, led by Dr Zhang Qifeng, who is a scientist from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

If successful, the technology could potentially assist infertile couples or individuals who prefer not to undergo biological pregnancy.

Dr Zhang has claimed the technology is already in a "mature stage". As quoted by the media outlet, he added, "Now it needs to be implanted in the robot's abdomen so that a real person and the robot can interact to achieve pregnancy, allowing the fetus to grow inside."

A prototype of the robot is expected to be launched in 2026, with an estimated cost of around 100,000 yuan (approximately $14,000 USD).

The technology has sparked debate about ethical implications, including concerns about fetal-maternal bonding, sourcing of eggs and sperm, and psychological impact on the child.

Meanwhile, the technology is expected to revolutionise reproductive science and provide new options for individuals facing infertility challenges, which affects approximately 15 per cent of couples globally.

The concept builds on existing artificial womb research, including a 2017 experiment where premature lambs were grown in a "biobag" filled with synthetic amniotic fluid.

As per the report, Dr Zhang's team is engaging with Guangdong Province authorities on policy and legislation to address legal and ethical questions surrounding the technology.