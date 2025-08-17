Fitness Enthusiasts Warned in US, UK After Rise In Superbug Infections

A recent UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) report highlights the growing concern of MRSA superbugs spreading in community settings, particularly in gyms and health clubs, according to The Times. A similar trend has also been reported in the United States, with experts warning against sharing personal items like towels or razors that may come into contact with infected skin or blood.

MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus) is a type of bacteria resistant to several antibiotics, making infections difficult to treat.

MRSA cases are increasingly found outside hospitals, with gyms being a significant source of transmission. The officials are closely monitoring the situation, with locals in the United Kingdom being urged to avoid sharing personal items.

According to the report, a total of 175 people were infected outside of hospitals, up 47 per cent from 119 community-onset cases in the same period in 2019, The Independent reported.

The bacteria can spread through skin-to-skin contact or contaminated surfaces and equipment. Poor hygiene practices, such as not cleaning equipment or not showering after workouts, can increase the risk of transmission.

Colin Brown, a director of antimicrobial assistance and healthcare-related infections at the UKSHA, told The Times, "The overall risk of MRSA bloodstream infections to the public in hospital and community settings remains low [and] substantially below the last peak observed in the early 2000s."

"It is too early to conclude whether the current rise represents a sustained shift; however, the trend is being monitored closely through surveillance and analysis to better understand the underlying drivers. This will include further analysis of patient characteristics, such as residential type.

"Outbreaks of these infections in community settings can be managed through maintaining good general hygiene, including regular handwashing and not sharing items such as towels and razors."

As per UKHSA data published last month, the infection rates increased by 4.1 per cent in the first three months of 2025 compared with the same period last year. Meanwhile, a rise of 39.4 per cent as compared with the same quarter of 2019.

As per Andrew Edwards, who is the associate professor of molecular biology at Imperial College London, younger patients who catch it outside of hospitals are often on sports teams or gym users.

"We need to keep a very close eye on whether we are seeing a lot more community transition of MRSA between otherwise healthy people ... and watch to see whether this is a blip in the numbers or the beginning of a worrying new trend," he said.

While urging gym users, he said, "Check yourself carefully and be aware you might have abrasions that are not immediately obvious. If you do have any, cover those and just be aware."

Cases in the US

Simon Clarke, of the University of Reading, said cases were "creeping up but... not exploding". He said historically S. aureus was "considered a hospital pathogen and only infected sick people, old people. But it is now more likely to be able to infect younger, fitter people. This bug has evolved. No question about it."

Of potential transmission in gyms, he said: "It's a possibility. However, nobody's ever done any real, proper epidemiological studies on this, or gone and swabbed things in gym equipment."

Earlier this year, in the summer, a warning had been issued in the US over MRSA being spread in gyms and changing rooms.

The authorities in the UK do not record where patients contracted the bug outside of hospitals. Meanwhile, officials from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said: "MRSA spreads fast in athletic facilities, locker rooms, gyms and health clubs because of shared equipment and skin-to-skin contact."