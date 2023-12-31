'Traditions, Loved Ones, And Warmth': Ajay Devgn's 2023 Throwback Post Summed Up

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: )

As 2023 comes to a close, it is the perfect time to reflect on the happy memories of the year. Now, actor Ajay Devgn shared a series of pictures from the Devgn family's 2023 vacation album. The first picture featured Ajay, daughter Nysa and son Yug. The next one captured the father-daughter duo flashing their million-dollar smiles. Next, Ajay is seen cycling with his nephews Danish Devgn and Aaman Devgan in the Maldives. The collection also included more delightful snapshots radiating the joys of family. In his caption, Ajay wrote, “Digging through the gallery and found these gems. Cheers to traditions, loved ones, and the warmth that always fills our hearts during the holidays!! Wishing you all the same magic this new year.”

Whenever there is a special moment, the Devgn family ensures they come together under one roof, and Ajay Devgn never misses capturing their fun moments on his social media handles. About a month ago, during the India vs Australia World Cup final, they all gathered at Ajay and Kajol's residence to watch the match together. In the pictures posted by Ajay, we saw the family sitting in the living area, dressed in Indian jerseys. One photo featured Ajay, Kajol, their son Yug Devgan, Vatsal Sheth, Danish Devgn and Aaman Devgan. For your information, Danish and Aaman are the sons of Ajay's sister Neelam Devgan. Captioning the post, Ajay penned, “Devgn's collective roar for Team India. Bring home the (trophy emoji),” with a blue heart emoji.

On Diwali 2023, Ajay Devgn shared a special picture to mark the festive occasion. In the snapshot, Ajay, Yug, Danish, and Aaman Devgan are twinning in their ethnic outfits. With a green heart and a sparkle emoji, Ajay said, “Devgns assemble!”

Ajay Devgn and Kajol got married on February 24, 1999. They are proud parents to two children, Nysa and Yug Devgan. On the work front, Ajay was last seen in the film Bholaa, and Kajol appeared in the Disney+ Hotstar series The Trial.