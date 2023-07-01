Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha To Make Bollywood Debut With Ajay Devgn's Nephew Aaman

Rasha shared this image. (courtesy: rashathadani)

Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgn and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani will soon be launched in Bollywood. It has been officially announced that the two newcomers will be making their debut in a film directed by Abhishek Kapoor. That's not all. Ajay Devgn will also be a part of the film, which will release on February 9, 2024. The same was confirmed by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh in an Instagram post. Sharing a collage with images of Ajay Devgn, Aaman Devgn, Rasha Thadani and Abhishek Kapoor, Taran Adarsh wrote, “Ajay Devgn - Aaman Devgan - Rasha Thadani: release date locked… Director Abhishek Kapoor's next film - an action-adventure starring Ajay Devgn and introducing Aaman Devgan [nephew of Ajay Devgn] and Rasha Thadani [daughter of Anil Thadani and Raveena Tandon] - to release on 9 Feb 2024. The film - not titled yet - is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor.”

Rasha Thadani recently made headlines after her mother, actress Raveena Tandon shared a video of her singing. Shared on the occasion of World Music Day, Raveena wrote, “On #worldmusicday, I celebrate all those who are gifted with music and song! Our Nation has so much talent and we are blessed that we revel in our music, dance and Art and are free to live the musical life! Lucky are they... Ma Saraswati's blessings! I take so much pride in the fact that Rasha Thadani was blessed with a talent that I never had! You'll agree with me if you watch till the end!. One graceful singer in the family is enough…”

Routing back to the new film, a few weeks ago, director Abhishek Kapoor shared an image of Rasha Thadani on the occasion of her birthday. In the caption, he wrote, “Happy 18th Rasha Thadani . May the sun always shine on you,” with heart and cake emojis. In response, Rasha said, “Thank you for everything,” with heart emojis.

Previously, Abhishek Kapoor had directed Sara Ali Khan in her debut Bollywood film Kedarnath. The late Sushant Singh Rajput also made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!